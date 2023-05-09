Dodgers’ Syndergaard leaves after 1 inning with cut finger
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard left Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after dealing with a cut on the index finger of his pitching hand in his one inning of work. Syndergaard threw his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the first inning and then went to the dugout before returning to the mound. He appeared to be dealing with blood on his index finger. Syndergaard entered Tuesday with a 1-3 record and 6.32 ERA. The Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract in December.