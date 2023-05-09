Embiid scores 33, 76ers beat Celtics 115-103 for 3-2 lead

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103. It was the third straight game 30-point game of the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds and four blocks. Philadelphia will have chance to close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and six 3s. James Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists and eight rebounds. The 76ers led by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points but was just 11 of 27 from the field. Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points.

