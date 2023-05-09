ESPN’s Anderson apologizes for mocking Whitecloud’s name

ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson has apologized to Zach Whitecloud after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper. Whitecloud is a First Nation member in Canada. Whitecloud told reporters that he spoke with Anderson on Tuesday morning. Anderson’s comments came while narrating Whitecloud scoring in the Knights’ 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Whitecloud is the first member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to play in the NHL. Vegas leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

