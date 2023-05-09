ESPN’s Anderson apologizes for mocking Whitecloud’s name
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson has apologized to Zach Whitecloud after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper. Whitecloud is a First Nation member in Canada. Whitecloud told reporters that he spoke with Anderson on Tuesday morning. Anderson’s comments came while narrating Whitecloud scoring in the Knights’ 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Whitecloud is the first member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to play in the NHL. Vegas leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alberta.