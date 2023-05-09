For these hounds and humans, dog show a couples’ competition

NEW YORK (AP) — At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, two otterhounds called Tips and Creed could be forgiven if they secretly were rooting for each other. Same goes for their owners and handlers, Tom and Debbie Develin. The Boyerstown, Pennsylvania, duo are a couple. There are a number of professional handlers who travel the road to Westminster as husband-and-wife teams, but that’s less common among so-called “owner-handlers.” Debbie Develin says the two “cheer each other on and then see how it goes.”

