Former Howard guard Elijah Hawkins transferring to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Howard guard Eljiah Hawkins has transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left. The native of Washington, D.C., was the leading scorer on a Bison team in 2022-23 that gave the program its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. Hawkins averaged 12.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.6% from 3-point range. Hawkins is the third incoming transfer to join the Gophers this spring, following guard Mike Mitchell from Pepperdine and center Jack Wilson from Washington State. Minnesota finished 9-22 this past season.

