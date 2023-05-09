Gary Sánchez agrees to minor league contract with Mets

CINCINNATI (AP) — Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career. The 30-year-old is agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants. Unsigned during the offseason, Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1. He hit .164 with no homers and eight RBIs for Triple-A Sacramento and was released the following day. Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during seven years with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.