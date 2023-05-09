Gary Sánchez agrees to minor league contract with Mets
CINCINNATI (AP) — Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career. The 30-year-old is agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants. Unsigned during the offseason, Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1. He hit .164 with no homers and eight RBIs for Triple-A Sacramento and was released the following day. Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during seven years with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.