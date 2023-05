CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s Sunshine Tour says golfer John Bland has died at the age of 77. The South African died Tuesday “after a battle with cancer” with his family and bulldog Handsome by his side. Bland won twice on the European tour and eight senior titles in a professional career that spanned more than 40 years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.