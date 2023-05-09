Judge activated by the Yankees after missing 10 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger is expected back in the lineup against the Oakland Athletics. The reigning AL MVP hasn’t played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He is batting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain. New York (19-17) went 4-6 without Judge, averaging just 3.5 runs per game despite scoring seven in each of the past two.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.