Lionel Messi’s next move fuels frenzy of speculation

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi’s next stop could mark his return to Barcelona. Or he could make a hugely profitable move to Saudi Arabia. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is the most unlikely of outcomes. Increasingly fevered speculation continues to build into where the World Cup winner from Argentina will play next season. Inter Miami in Major League Soccer is also chasing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. French media have reported that Messi has a verbal deal with an unnamed Saudi club. But one soccer transfer gossip specialist was quick to update his 14.6 million followers on Twitter that there will be no decision until after the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.