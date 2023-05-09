Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Manchester City have drawn 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals after long-range strikes by Vinícius Júnior and Kevin de Bruyne. Vinícius put Madrid ahead with a shot into the top corner in the first half and De Bruyne equalized for the visitors with a powerful one-time shot in the second half. The second leg will be played next week in Manchester. The first leg of the other semifinal between Italian rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan is on Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.