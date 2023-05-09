Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Manchester City have drawn 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals after long-range strikes by Vinícius Júnior and Kevin de Bruyne. Vinícius put Madrid ahead with a shot into the top corner in the first half and De Bruyne equalized for the visitors with a powerful one-time shot in the second half. The second leg will be played next week in Manchester. The first leg of the other semifinal between Italian rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan is on Wednesday.