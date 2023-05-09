Mets lose 12th in 15 games, 7-6 to Reds, Showalter ejected

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Mets lost for the 12th time in 15 games and Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as New York’s manager as Jonathan India drove in three runs in the Cincinnati Reds’ 7-6 win . The Mets (17-19), who scratched starter Max Scherzer because of neck spasms, hit a season-high four home runs but lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped two games under .500 for the first time since 2021. Francisco Álvarez homered twice, doubling his career big league total and Pete Alonso hit his 12th.

