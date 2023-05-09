Nantes fires coach Kombouaré 4 four games from end of season

NANTES, France (AP) — French club Nantes has fired coach Antoine Kombouaré with four league games left to play and the team deep in relegation trouble. The club says it reached a mutual decision with Kombouaré to end his contract. He will be replaced on a temporary basis by Pierre Aristouy, who is promoted from his position as reserve team coach. Nantes is 17th in the league, with four of the 20 clubs getting relegated this season. Auxerre is two points ahead of Nantes in 16th place. Kombouaré led Nantes to French Cup glory last year for the club’s first trophy since 2001, having saved it from relegation the previous season.

