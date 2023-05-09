Olson’s 2-run HR in 1st helps Braves overpower Red Sox 9-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run first inning and the Braves overwhelmed Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox 9-3. Sean Murphy drove in four runs on three hits as the NL East-leading Braves handed the Red Sox their second straight loss following an eight-game winning streak. Murphy had a two-run single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the eighth. Ronald Acuña Jr. added two hits and scored three runs. Charlie Morton allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. Morton improved to 8-1 in 14 career starts against Boston.

