Padres top Twins 6-1 with spark from 3-error 7th inning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The San Diego Padres used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning and beat the Twins 6-1. Michael Wacha picked up his first win in five starts with six innings and one run allowed. Juan Soto had a season-high four hits with two doubles and a walk and Manny Machado tacked on a three-run homer in the ninth for the Padres. They are 18-3 in games when they get three runs or more. Austin Nola’s sacrifice squeeze bunt scored Ha-Seong Kim with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

