Paret-Peintre wins Giro’s 4th stage, Leknessund takes lead

LAGO LACENO, Italy (AP) — Aurélien Paret-Peintre has won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first Grand Tour stage victory. Andreas Leknessund took the leader’s pink jersey from pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel after finishing second on the stage. Leknessund became only the second Norwegian cyclist to hold the pink jersey and the first in 42 years. Paret-Peintre edged him out for the victory at the end of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) route from Venosa to Lago Laceno as the Giro hit the mountains.

