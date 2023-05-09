PGA Tour goes to Byron Nelson as Champions has 1st major

The PGA Tour starts a disjointed Texas swing. The AT&T Byron Nelson outside Dallas is this week and features Dallas residents Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim. Jordan Spieth withdrew with a wrist injury. The PGA Tour returns to Colonial after next week’s PGA Championship in New York. The LPGA Tour has the first of four tournaments in New Jersey. LIV Golf goes to the Tulsa-area in Oklahoma for a new event at Cedar Ridge. The PGA Tour Champions has the first of its five majors on the schedule. Steve Stricker is the defending champion at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

By The Associated Press

