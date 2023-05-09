Profar homers twice, Rockies win 10-1, Pirates 8th loss in 9

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and the Colorado Rockies routed Pittsburgh 10-1, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games. Profar hit a go-ahead solo homer on a slider from Luis Ortiz in the second and followed Ryan McMahon’s two-run triple with a two-run drive off Duane Underwood Jr. that capped a five-run seventh and built a 9-1 lead. Seabold allowed one run, three hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-4 in his big league career with Boston and Colorado.

