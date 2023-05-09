Rutschman, bullpen lift Orioles to 4-2 win over Tampa Bay
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and Baltimore’s bullpen was solid again to help the Orioles top the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2. The Orioles snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest mini-slump of the season, and pulled back within 5 1/2 games of the major league-leading Rays. Tampa Bay won the opener Monday in this three-game series between the top two teams in the American League. Wander Franco and Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who lost for only the third time in 22 multi-homer games this season.