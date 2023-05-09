Soler smashes two HRs, has five RBIs, Marlins beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Jorge Soler smashed two long homers and had five RBIs, Jesus Luzardo threw six effective innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2. Soler’s first homer was a 468-foot shot in the second inning that landed on the concourse behind the left-center seats and gave the Marlins a 4-1 lead. His second homer was a two-run blast in the fifth that landed near the same area, just not quite as deep. They were the 31-year-old’s eighth and ninth homers of the season. Miami won for just the second time in eight games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.