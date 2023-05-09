Strycova wins 1st singles match since maternity leave

ROME (AP) — Barbora Strycova won her first singles match since returning from maternity leave by beating Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the opening round of the Italian Open. The 37-year-old Strycova returned to the tour two weeks ago at the Madrid Open after more than two years away following the birth of her son. Strycova lost her opener in singles in Madrid and reached the quarterfinals in doubles with partner Hsieh Su-wei. She’ll next face ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari. Strycova is planning to retire after this year’s U.S. Open. The men’s tournament featuring Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz begins on Wednesday.

