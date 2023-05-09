Vaughn’s homer lifts White Sox over Royals, 4-2
By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo, (AP) — Andrew Vaughn’s two-run homer in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Lucas Giolito picked up the win in a game that started two hours late because of rain. He allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his first save. Jordan Lyles threw a complete game, the first by a Royals pitcher in more than two years, allowing four runs on six hits with no walks. Lyles fell to 0-6 on the season.