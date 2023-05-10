As legalized gambling becomes pervasive, NCAA rules against it remain strict with tough penalties

An investigation into potential illegal gambling by authorities in Iowa has identified more than 40 college athletes in the state. The probe could lead to potential discipline. The NCAA consequences have a chance to be worse than the legal ones. The penalty for betting on sporting events in Iowa for individuals under the age of 21 is a fine of $645. A college athlete could be sidelined for most of a season for breaking the NCAA’s rules against gambling. As legal gambling on games has become pervasive, college sports leaders are cautious about dialing back rules.

