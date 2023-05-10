Brazilian clubs suspend 4 players amid match-fixing probe

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four soccer players have been suspended by their top-flight Brazilian clubs as part of a sprawling match-fixing investigation. Athletico said on its social media channels that 20-year-old left-back Pedrinho and 22-year-old midfielder Bryan Garcia had been suspended “preemptively” until the end of the investigation by prosecutors in the state of Goias. Cruzeiro and Fluminense made the same decisions about 29-year-old midfielder Richard and 23-year-old defender Vitor Mendes, respectively. None of players have responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press. They also haven’t commented on social media.

