Cal’s Gray twins, Pasadena City College’s Nigel Wilson receive CalHOPE award

Nigel Wilson and twin sisters Anysa and Amaya Gray have been recognized for overcoming adversity to succeed on and off the field. Wilson, a basketball player for Pasadena City College, and the Gray twins, who play soccer for Cal, are this year’s recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Award. The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by College Sports Communicators and CalHOPE, a crisis support resource for communities impacted by public health emergencies or national disasters, operated by the California Department of Health Care Services. The award recognizes athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome the stress, anxiety and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, injury or life circumstances.

