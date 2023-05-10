Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA. That is, as an adviser — not as a coach. The league said Wednesday that the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there. Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.