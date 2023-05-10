Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA. That is, as an adviser — not as a coach. The league said Wednesday that the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there. Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships.