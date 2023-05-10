Hungary gives up hosting 2024 European figure skating championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has given up the rights to host next year’s European figure skating championships. That leaves the International Skating Union seeking a new host on short notice for the January event. The ISU says it wants applications by May 26. The Hungarian skating federation cites the economic impact of the war in neighboring Ukraine and high energy prices. It adds that it does not have the funding to organize the competition.