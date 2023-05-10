McCorkle to coach Dartmouth in 2023 while Teevens recovers

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Sammy McCorkle will serve as Dartmouth’s interim coach for the 2023 season while Buddy Teevens recovers from a bicycle accident that resulted in the amputation of his right leg. McCorkle was elevated from associate head coach to acting head coach on April 4 for spring practices. Athletic director Mike Harrity said McCorkle has done a remarkable job during a challenging time. McCorkle has worked under Teevens for 18 years coaching the defensive backs and special teams. Teevens and his wife were riding their bicycles in the St. Augustine, Florida, area when he was struck by a pickup March 16.

