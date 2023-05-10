PGA Championship has 99 of top 100 in the field for Oak Hill, no Sergio Garcia
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
The PGA Championship always tries to get the strongest field in the majors. This year is no exception. The field next week for Oak Hill just outside Rochester, New York, features 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking. Missing is Will Zalatoris, who is out for the rest of the season after back surgery. The field features 18 players who play for Saudi-backed LIV Golf. One player missing from the 155-player list is Sergio Garcia. He is No. 189 in the world. LIV Golf does not get ranking points. This will be the first time Garcia is ineligible for a major since 1999.