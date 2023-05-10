Phillies come back to defeat Blue Jays 2-1 on error in 10th inning

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper’s hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1. Harper lined a bouncer toward the mound and Tim Mayza made a good play to snare it and fired to second base to set up an apparent double play. But Bichette’s throw went wide of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Sosa just beat Guerrero’s throw home while sliding headfirst into the plate. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a scoreless top of the 10th for the win. The Phillies have won three in a row after tying it in the ninth on J.T. Realmuto’s RBI double. Brandon Belt homered for Toronto.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.