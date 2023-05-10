Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:57 PM

Profar’s go-ahead single lifts surging Rockies by struggling Pirates 4-3

KTVZ

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to lift Colorado by Pittsburgh 4-3. Less than 24 hours after homering twice in a 10-1 rout, Profar gave the Rockies their eighth win in 10 games by lacing a Robert Stephenson pitch into left field to score Austin Wynns. Alan Trejo had two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Randal Grichuk added a run-scoring double as the Rockies earned their third-straight series win. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 3 and hit his seventh home run of the season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have dropped 9 of 10.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content