PSG hardcore ‘ultras’ to boycott games amid dispute with club
PARIS (AP) — The hardcore “ultra” fans of Paris Saint-Germain plan to boycott the team’s matches until further notice amid growing tensions with the club’s direction. The Collectif Ultras Paris says the move covers not only the men’s team but also the women’s side and the handball squad. The Qatari-backed club’s failure to win the Champions League despite the massive investment to recruit the game’s biggest stars has contributed to the deterioration of the relationship with the ultras. Some of the fans protested recently outside Brazil international Neymar’s residence outside Paris — a move that coach Christophe Galtier condemned as “out of control and dangerous.”