PSG hardcore ‘ultras’ to boycott games amid dispute with club

PARIS (AP) — The hardcore “ultra” fans of Paris Saint-Germain plan to boycott the team’s matches until further notice amid growing tensions with the club’s direction. The Collectif Ultras Paris says the move covers not only the men’s team but also the women’s side and the handball squad. The Qatari-backed club’s failure to win the Champions League despite the massive investment to recruit the game’s biggest stars has contributed to the deterioration of the relationship with the ultras. Some of the fans protested recently outside Brazil international Neymar’s residence outside Paris — a move that coach Christophe Galtier condemned as “out of control and dangerous.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.