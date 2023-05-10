Rays sign veteran reliever Diekman, designate Anderson for assignment

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have signed left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to a major league contract and designated right-hander Chase Anderson for assignment. Diekman went 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 games with the Chicago White Sox this season before being designated for assignment on May 2 and released four days later. The thirty-six year old has a 25-30 record with 15 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 612 appearances during a 12-year career. The Rays acquired Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds on May 3 in a minor league deal for cash and he got his first big league save that night.

