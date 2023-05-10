Skip to Content
Rodriguez strikes out 8 in 4th straight win, Tigers shut out Guardians

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight over seven innings, Javier Báez had two hits and two runs and the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians to win the three-game series. Rodriguez gave up four hits and two walks, allowing only two runners past first base in his sixth straight dominant performance. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings since April 12. Báez singled, doubled and scored twice in the first three innings as the Tigers built a 5-0 lead. In two starts against the Guardians this year, Rodriguez has thrown 15 scoreless innings and earned two wins.

