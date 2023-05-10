Twins reinstate Farmer 4 weeks after hit by pitch in face, demote Miranda to Triple-A

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer from the injured list four weeks after he was hit by a pitch in the face and needed oral surgery. Third baseman Jose Miranda was sent to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Farmer. Farmer missed 24 games while recovering from the errant 92 mph fastball that caused a laceration around his lower lip and knocked four teeth out of alignment. Farmer played shortstop and second base before his injury. The demotion of Miranda likely means he’ll fill in at third base as well.

