US Soccer Federation hires Onyewu as vice president of sporting

CHICAGO (AP) — Former defender Oguchi Onyewu was hired by the U.S. Soccer Federation as vice president of sporting, a newly created role the governing body said is not a replacement for departed men’s general manager Brian McBride. The USSF said Onyewu will report to Matt Crocker, who starts as sporting director on Aug. 2, and will assist in the hiring of a men’s national team coach. Greg Berhalter, whose contract expired Dec. 31, remains a candidate to stay on as men’s national team coach. Anthony Hudson, one of Berhalter’s assistants, was hired as interim coach in January.

