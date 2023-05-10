Volpe’s first career grand slam powers Yanks to 11-3 rout in sweep of lowly A’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run fifth inning and the New York Yankees pulled away for an 11-3 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday to complete their first series sweep this season. Heading into a four-game series against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees have won three straight for the first time this season. Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer in the first that was upheld after a review and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run drive in the fifth.

