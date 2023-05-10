Wawrinka beats Ivashka after rain delay at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Stan Wawrinka wasted little time securing a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka in the first round of the Italian Open after the start was delayed for 90 minutes due to rain. At 38 Wawrinka is the oldest man in the tournament but he dominated Ivashka by hitting more than twice as many winners as his opponent. Wawrinka next faces 26th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. The winner could face top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round. Djokovic has a first-round bye and will open against Tomas Martin Etcheverry who eliminated 18-year-old Luca Van Assche 7-6, 6-3. Andy Murray was facing fellow 35-year-old Fabio Fognini later.

