Why Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, other celebrities want to buy the Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA (AP) — Multiple celebrities are in the mix for a minority ownership stake in the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Experts say the prospect would lift the team’s profile to new heights. It is also seen as a safe way for stars to park their money. Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and rapper Snoop Dogg have both confirmed their interest, while Toronto recording artist The Weeknd has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring. For film or music stars interested in owning a sports team, the opportunity simply doesn’t come around often. The deadline for interested groups to submit non-binding offers is May 15.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.