Azarenka steps up her clay game by beating Stephens at Italian Open

By ANDREW DAMPF
ROME (AP) — Victoria Azarenka has stepped up her singles game on the red clay courts by defeating Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-3 in her opening match at the Italian Open after claiming the doubles title in Madrid. Stephens was coming off a singles title at a smaller clay-court event at Saint Malo in France while Azarenka lost her singles opener in Madrid. Azarenka is making her 14th appearance at the Foro Italico. She reached the final in 2013 when she was beaten by Serena Williams.

