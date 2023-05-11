Bielsa set to become Uruguay coach on deal through 2026 World Cup

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa has agreed to become coach of Uruguay’s national team according to an executive of the country’s soccer association. Jorge Casales, a member of the executive committee of the Uruguayan soccer association, told The Associated Press that the former Leeds manager will sign a contract through the 2026 World Cup. The 67-year-old Bielsa is expected in Montevideo within days.

