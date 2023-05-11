Bucks’ Jrue Holiday selected as NBA teammate of year for 2nd consecutive season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons. The NBA announced on Thursday the voting results for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership and dedication to a team. Current players voted on the winner from a list of 12 finalists. A panel of league executives determine the finalists. Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges finished second and Golden State’s Stephen Curry was third in the voting.

