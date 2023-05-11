Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting, including $15,000 to a 6-year-old boy who lost his entire family. Murray is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred. The quarterback also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links to donate with his 372,000 followers on Twitter. Murray has played four seasons for the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.