Carlos Correa hits 2-run double as Minnesota Twins top San Diego Padres 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the San Diego Padres 5-3. Kyle Farmer homered as Minnesota earned its second straight victory after a stretch of five losses in seven games. Emilio Pagán got three outs for the win, and Jorge López pitched a perfect ninth for his third save. Farmer also was plunked by Yu Darvish in the second in his second game back after a hit-by-pitch caused a laceration and the adjustment of four teeth. San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. homered on the first pitch of the game.

