Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic is right where he wants to be after a slow start to his clay-court season. He’s back at the Italian Open. It’s the clay event where he’s had his most success. The top-ranked Serb is a six-time champion in Rome and six-time runner-up. He says that hopefully it can serve as “a great, great springboard for me to what’s coming up in Paris where I want to play my best.” The French Open starts at the end of the month and Djokovic is hoping to add a third title at Roland Garros after his victories in 2016 and 2021.