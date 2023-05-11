Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic is right where he wants to be after a slow start to his clay-court season. He’s back at the Italian Open. It’s the clay event where he’s had his most success. The top-ranked Serb is a six-time champion in Rome and six-time runner-up. He says that hopefully it can serve as “a great, great springboard for me to what’s coming up in Paris where I want to play my best.” The French Open starts at the end of the month and Djokovic is hoping to add a third title at Roland Garros after his victories in 2016 and 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.