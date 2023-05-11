Dortmund’s English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens out after shoulder surgery

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic says promising English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will play no part in their challenge for the Bundesliga title after shoulder surgery. The 18-year-old winger has played 20 times for Dortmund across all competitions this season but has had injuries to both shoulders. Terzic says Bynoe-Gittens fell in training last week and landed on his shoulder and an operation on Wednesday went well. Dortmund is a point behind Bayern Munich with three games to play and next plays Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

