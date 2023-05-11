Eovaldi strikes out career-high 12 in Rangers’ 4-0 win over A’s
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi set a career high with 12 strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to 28 2/3 innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on in manager Bruce Bochy’s return to Northern California. Marcus Semien homered against his former team in front of a crowd of 2,949 that was the second-smallest of the season at the Oakland Coliseum. Eovaldi pitched three-hit ball with one walk over 8 2/3 innings to become the third pitcher in franchise history to post three consecutive starts of at least eight scoreless innings. Will Smith retired the final batter for his seventh save.