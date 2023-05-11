Ex-NRL star Hayne sent back to jail on sexual assault charges, eligible for parole in 2025
SYDNEY (AP) — Former National Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne has been sent back to jail after being found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Hayne denied sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home north of Sydney in 2018 and faced three trials on the charges. On Friday he was jailed for a total of four years and nine months with a non-parole period of three years. With time already served he will be eligible for parole in May 2025. The 35-year-old Hayne had a long career in the NRL and represented Australia. He also had a short stint with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and made an unsuccessful bid to play for Fiji in the Olympic debut of Rugby Sevens in 2016.