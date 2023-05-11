Fermin’s bunt in ninth gives Royals 4-3 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Freddy Fermin followed a leadoff walk by Nick Pratto and a single by Matt Duffy with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Reynaldo López took the loss for the White Sox. Scott Barlow pitched a perfect ninth to earn the win. The Royals nursed a 3-1 lead into the eighth, but the White Sox tied it up with a two-out rally against Aroldis Chapman. Andrew Vaughn and pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez singled, and Luis Robert Jr. bounced a tying double off the chalk of the left-field line.

