`It Ain’t Over’ spotlights Yogi Berra’s play over persona, narrated by granddaughter

NEW YORK (AP) — “It Ain’t Over” aims to elevate Yogi Berra’s playing career alongside his persona as a cultural icon. The 98-minute Sony Pictures Classics documentary premiered last June at the Tribeca Festival and in theaters in the New York tri-state area and Los Angeles on Friday, which would have been his 98th birthday. Producer Peter Sobiloff got the idea after seeing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” the documentary on Fred Rogers in 2018 and attending the Yogi Berra Museum Celebrity Golf Classic the following day. Lindsay Berra, Yogi’s granddaughter, is executive producer and the film’s narrator.

