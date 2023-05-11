Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semis

Federico Gatti scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Juventus against six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the opening goal for Sevilla. Roma stayed on course to claim back-to-back European titles by beating Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the first leg of their semifinal on a goal from Edoardo Bove. In the Europa Conference League, West Ham rallied to beat Alkmaar 2-1 at London Stadium while Basel came back to stun Fiorentina 2-1 in Florence.

